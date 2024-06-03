U.S. Senator Mark Kelly speaks with 56th Fighter Wing leadership, May 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kelly visited Luke AFB to speak with wing leadership about various topics, including future development, facility updates, and funding of numerous projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 18:20
|Photo ID:
|8447686
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-KJ279-2524
|Resolution:
|3533x4572
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly meets with 56th FW leadership [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT