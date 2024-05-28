U.S. Soldier reads pamphlet handed out during endurance sermon given by Col. Bill Draper while at Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. The mission of Cyber Shield is to develop, train, and exercise cyber forces in the areas of computer network internal defense measures and cyber incident response. Participants engage in rigorous training courses, including Security+, Linux+, CISSP, and more. The exercise also features a cyber range that tests the capabilities of our nation’s cyber defenders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8445904
|VIRIN:
|240602-Z-CL987-1061
|Resolution:
|5462x3641
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT