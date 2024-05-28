Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Col. Bill Draper gives a sermon on endurance to Cyber Shield 2024 participants to prepare them for their two week long training exercise at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. The mission of Cyber Shield is to develop, train, and exercise cyber forces in the areas of computer network internal defense measures and cyber incident response. Participants engage in rigorous training courses, including Security+, Linux+, CISSP, and more. The exercise also features a cyber range that tests the capabilities of our nation’s cyber defenders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8445884
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-CL987-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Virginia

    Virginia Beach

    TAGS

    Virginia
    cyber
    Virginia Beach
    Chaplin
    Kentuck National Guard
    CyberShield24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT