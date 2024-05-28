U.S. Air Force Capt. Wesley Woodside, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron combat systems officer, boards a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, while conducting a pre-flight exam at RAF Fairford, England, May 31, 2024. Joint and multilateral exercises reaffirm the United States' unwavering commitment to collective defense and mutual security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 07:33 Photo ID: 8445870 VIRIN: 240531-F-MJ351-1025 Resolution: 5250x3493 Size: 4.02 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.