    BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024 [Image 6 of 8]

    BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 on May 31, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8445865
    VIRIN: 240531-F-MJ351-1087
    Resolution: 5898x3318
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Royal Air Force base Fairford
    BTF 24-3

