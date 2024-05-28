BTF 24-3 supports African Lion 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Travis Maxwell, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, adjusts the throttles on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 flight operations on May 31, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

