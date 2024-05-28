PALS 24: Day 1 KLE’s

Indonesian Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Mujammad Nadir, left, commander, 2nd Marine Forces, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

