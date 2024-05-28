PALS 24: Day 1 KLE’s

Royal Thai Marine Corps Commandant Vice Adm. Samonphoom Chantho, left, poses with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during a bilateral meeting at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, in Seoul, South South Korea, June 3, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships.

