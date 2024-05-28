Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 24: Day 1 KLE’s [Image 3 of 4]

    PALS 24: Day 1 KLE’s

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, left, commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Basri Mustari, director for sea operation, poses for a photo with U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, during a bilateral meeting at the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2024. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 05:54
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    #PacificAmphibiousLeadersSymposium #PALS24 #PALSSeoul #태평양 상륙군 지휘관 심포지엄 (PALS) #PacificMarines #대한민국

