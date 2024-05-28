Yokota commemorates fallen heroes during Memorial Day Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gabriel Mier, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron support section chief, salutes during a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2024. Memorial Day is a national U.S. holiday meant to honor fallen U.S. service members throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
