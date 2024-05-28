Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kira Coffey, 36th Airlift Squadron commander, gives remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 24, 2024. Memorial Day is a national U.S. holiday meant to honor fallen U.S. service members throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 01:17
    VIRIN: 240524-F-ID959-1049
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota commemorates fallen heroes during Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

