Hawaii Air National Guard Master Sgt. Dustin J. Frey, an explosive ordnance disposal technician from the 154th Civil Engineer Squadron, disarms munitions in a simulated weapons cache during exercise Pacific Warriorz 2024 at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo, Hawaii April 7, 2024. The primary objective of the exercise was to conduct movement, beddown and base recovery efforts after a simulated airfield attack. The competencies applied throughout the training event developed multi-capable Airmen, improved readiness, and strengthened partnerships among active, guard and reserve partners. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert J. Cabuco)

