Emergency management technicians comprised of guardsmen from the 154th Civil Engineer Squadron, reservists from the 624th Regional Support Group and active duty service members from the 647 Force Support Squadron, plan rapid airfield damage recovery activities during Pacific Warriorz 2024 exercise at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo, Hawaii April 7, 2024. The primary objective of the exercise was to conduct movement, beddown and base recovery efforts after a simulated airfield attack. The competencies applied throughout the training event developed multi-capable Airmen, improved readiness, and strengthened partnerships among active, guard and reserve partners. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert J. Cabuco)

