    PACIFIC WARRIORZ 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    PACIFIC WARRIORZ 2024

    WAIMANALO, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Hawaii Air National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher J. Mayor, commander of the 154th Civil Engineer Squadron, describes the Multi-Capable Airman concept to the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, during Pacific Warriorz 2024 exercise at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo, Hawaii April 7, 2024. The primary objective of the exercise was to conduct movement, beddown and base recovery efforts after a simulated airfield attack. The competencies applied throughout the training event developed multi-capable Airmen, improved readiness, and strengthened partnerships among active, guard and reserve partners. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Robert J. Cabuco)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8445312
    VIRIN: 240407-Z-UW413-1079
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US
    PACIFIC WARRIORZ 2024

    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    ANG
    National Guard
    154th Civil Engineer Squadron
    the Adjutant General Hawaii National Guard

