    Kilo Company Squad Competition [Image 15 of 15]

    Kilo Company Squad Competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sean Carter performs emergency care on a simulated casualty during the Combat Life Saver event of a squad competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. Squad competitions test the physical fitness and basic infantry skills required of all Marines while promoting esprit de corps among small units. Carter, a native of New Hampshire, is a rifleman who is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

