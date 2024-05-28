Kilo Company Squad Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Messiah Moore performs a functions check on an M27 infantry automatic rifle during a squad competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. Squad competitions test the physical fitness and basic infantry skills required of all Marines while promoting esprit de corps among small units. Moore, a native of Florida, is a rifleman who is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

