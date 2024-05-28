U.S. Marines perform overhead presses during a squad competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2024. Squad competitions test the physical fitness and basic infantry skills required of all Marines while promoting esprit de corps among small units. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eduardo Delatorre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 23:53 Photo ID: 8445322 VIRIN: 240523-M-AD648-1535 Resolution: 5231x3487 Size: 7.02 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Squad Competition [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.