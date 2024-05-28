Alaska Army National Guard Col. Michele Edwards, commander of the 297th Regional Support Group and former state aviation officer, congratulates Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook, the incoming commander for the 207th Aviation Troop Command during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 2, 2024. During the ceremony, both the incoming and outgoing commanders commended Edwards for her leadership and being instrumental in upholding the unit’s standards and legacy. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 18:16
|Photo ID:
|8445194
|VIRIN:
|240602-Z-SR689-1011
|Resolution:
|5076x3384
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th AVN TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT