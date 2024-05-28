207th AVN TC Change of Command 2024

Alaska Army National Guard Col. Michele Edwards, commander of the 297th Regional Support Group and former state aviation officer, congratulates Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook, the incoming commander for the 207th Aviation Troop Command during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 2, 2024. During the ceremony, both the incoming and outgoing commanders commended Edwards for her leadership and being instrumental in upholding the unit’s standards and legacy. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

