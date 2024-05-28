Alaska Army National Guard Chaplain (Capt.) Jason Tolstikov, assigned to 207th Aviation Troop Command, gives the invocation during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 2, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition marked by the passing of the unit’s colors from one commander to another. The colors are the symbol of authority, representing responsibility for the unit. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8445188 VIRIN: 240602-Z-SR689-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.62 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th AVN TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.