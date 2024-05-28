Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th AVN TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 1 of 12]

    207th AVN TC Change of Command 2024

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    From the left, the Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Troop Command’s incoming commander, Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook, presiding officer Col. Anthony Mortrud, and outgoing commander Lt. Col. Todd Miller sit in front of an audience during the unit’s Change of Command Ceremony at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 2, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition marked by the passing of the unit’s colors from one commander to another. The colors are the symbol of authority, representing responsibility for the unit. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8445185
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-SR689-1001
    Resolution: 5972x3981
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th AVN TC Change of Command 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Aviation
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG

