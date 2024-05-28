157th ARW POL FUELING THE FIGHT

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Holland, a 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeyman, connects a refuel tube to a fuel pit under the wing of a KC-46 Pegasus on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, June 1, 2024. The 157th LRS petroleum, oils and lubricants flight delivers thousands of gallons of fuel to aircraft at Pease, daily, ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

