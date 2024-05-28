Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT [Image 1 of 5]

    157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The Air Force petroleum, oils and lubricants patch is displayed June 1, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The patch is worn by Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing who are assigned to the POL flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8444627
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-DV347-1027
    Resolution: 3887x2586
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pease Air Natiional Guard Base
    Lubricant (POL)

