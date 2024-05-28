From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Poole and Airman 1st Class Luke Holland, both 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeyman assigned to the New Hampshire Air National Guard, disconnect equipment they used to fuel a KC-46 Pegasus on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, June 1, 2024. The 157th LRS petroleum, oils and lubricants flight delivers thousands of gallons of fuel to aircraft at Pease, daily, ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 11:26 Photo ID: 8444628 VIRIN: 240601-Z-DV347-1056 Resolution: 4532x3015 Size: 3.72 MB Location: NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.