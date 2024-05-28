Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT [Image 2 of 5]

    157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Poole and Airman 1st Class Luke Holland, both 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeyman assigned to the New Hampshire Air National Guard, disconnect equipment they used to fuel a KC-46 Pegasus on the flight line at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, June 1, 2024. The 157th LRS petroleum, oils and lubricants flight delivers thousands of gallons of fuel to aircraft at Pease, daily, ensuring mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8444628
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-DV347-1056
    Resolution: 4532x3015
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: NH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157TH POL FUELING THE FIGHT [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

