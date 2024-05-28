12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration

SPC Nathalie Gustave, crew chief, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to push a speedball out of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a rehearsal at Carentan, France, June 1, 2024. A speedball is a prepackaged mission-configured load that can be dropped from a rotary-wing aircraft. The Carentan Airborne Drop and Air Assault Demonstration are part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

