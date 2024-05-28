SPC Nathalie Gustave, crew chief, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to push a speedball out of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a rehearsal at Carentan, France, June 1, 2024. A speedball is a prepackaged mission-configured load that can be dropped from a rotary-wing aircraft. The Carentan Airborne Drop and Air Assault Demonstration are part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8444493
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-GB404-1160
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|603.88 KB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
