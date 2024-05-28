Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration [Image 3 of 4]

    12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration

    FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly the designated route during a rehearsal at Carentan, France, June 1, 2024. The Carentan Airborne Drop and Air Assault Demonstration are part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 09:56
    Photo ID: 8444494
    VIRIN: 240601-A-GB404-8711
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 553.07 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration
    12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration
    12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration
    12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    featurehighlight
    targetnewseurope
    armynewswire
    WWII80inEurope
    victorynews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT