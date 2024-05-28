12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, provide lift assets for U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Carentan, France, June 2, 2024. The Carentan Airborne Drop and Air Assault Demonstration are part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

