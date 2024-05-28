U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, provide lift assets for U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Carentan, France, June 2, 2024. The Carentan Airborne Drop and Air Assault Demonstration are part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8444492
|VIRIN:
|240602-A-GB404-9265
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|587.01 KB
|Location:
|14, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB participates in Carentan Air Assault Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
