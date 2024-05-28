Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Seth Morgulas Retirement Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    Col. Seth Morgulas Retirement Award Ceremony

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Seth Morgulas shakes the hand of Lt. Col. Michael Bedryk, commander of the 369th Special Troops Battalion, during a retirement award ceremony to honor Morgulas and his 31 years of service to the nation at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor near Peekskill, N.Y., March 31, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Seth Morgulas Retirement Award Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    colonel
    retirement
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB

