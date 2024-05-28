Col. Seth Morgulas' Retirement Award Ceremony

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, N.Y. – New York Army National Guard Col. Seth Morgulas, a Scarsdale resident, was honored during a retirement award ceremony held at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, on May 31, 2024.



Morgulas, who recently served as Chief of Joint Staff with Joint Forces Headquarters in New York, was recognized for 31 years of military service, namely his major contributions as previous commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade. As the former commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Morgulas led over 2500 military personnel assigned to various Army components and multiple branches of service during both domestic and foreign operations across several countries.



The 369th Sustainment Brigade is a storied organization and although the stories from World War One rightfully receive a lot of attention, a large portion of the 369th story has been written over the last 20 years as the New York National Guard transformed in the days after 9/11 to be an all-hazards response force, according to Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, assistant adjutant general of New York.



The recent awarding of the Army Superior Unit Award by the Department of the Army, in recognition of all the hard work that was done during the COVID-19 pandemic was largely attributed to Morgulas’ leadership and the Soldiers he commanded that responded to New York at a most desperate time.



“He did everything as far as leadership goes when we think of the Guard,” Natali said. “Always ready, always there, whether it was two deployments to Operation Spartan Shield or in support of our COVID-19 response.”

The ceremony was held at Camp Smith Training Site where many units under Morgulas’ command trained.



During the ceremony, Morgulas was presented with the Legion of Merit, for exceptionally meritorious service spanning over 30 years while serving in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating as a Chief of Staff, NYARNG, by Natali who presided over the ceremony.



Maj. Michael McLean, master of ceremony, spoke of Morgulas’ many achievements and how he consistently demonstrated superior leadership, mentorship, and scholarship in every position he held. The Legion of Merit was signed by Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard.

Morgulas also received the Army Superior Unit Award for the period March 31, 2020, to June 15, 2020, on behalf of the Headquarters 369th Special Troops Battalion, 369th Sustainment Brigade for displaying outstanding meritorious service in an unprecedented period of national level recognition for the United States Military. The unit’s dignified retrieval and processing of over 6000 decedents, along with laying the groundwork for the management and the tracking of Covid-19 testing sites and supply warehouses, and the creation of a field hospital at the Jacob Javits Center, which led to life-saving measures that will have a lasting impact for decades to come.



“You’ve got a lot to be proud of and I’m proud of you, as one of your peers and commanders, and I’m going to miss you in uniform every day,” said Natali. “But I’m glad you’re sticking around; thank you for all you’ve done for New York State, and the nation, both here and abroad.”

Morgulas graduated from John Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Arts in History, in 1993 as a Distinguished Military Graduate, and commissioned as an Armor Officer. He also holds a Juris Doctorate from The University of Chicago Law School and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.



He spoke about beginning his service with the Reserve Officer’s Training Corps and his early days as a newly commissioned officer. Next, he took time to highlight many of those he served with over the years and how proud he was to see them develop as leaders.



“What makes it all worthwhile are the folks that I’ve worked with over the years,” said Morgulas.



Morgulas is married to his wife Margreta and has two sons, Max and Samuel.



In addition to his awards received during the ceremony, he is a highly decorated veteran with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, among other medals, and is a recipient of the Order of Saint Barbara and the Order of Saint Maurice.



Morgulas will remain with the Department of Military and Naval Affairs in a different capacity, helping resettle various armories and evacuate them in preparation for modernization.

