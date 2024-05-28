U.S. Army Col. Seth Morgulas is awarded with The Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Michel Natali, the assistant adjutant general of New York, during a retirement award ceremony to honor Morgulas and his 31 years of service to the nation at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor near Peekskill, N.Y., March 31, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8444462 VIRIN: 240531-A-RV314-6723 Resolution: 4007x2671 Size: 2.6 MB Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US Hometown: SCARSDALE, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Seth Morgulas Retirement Award Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.