    PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany [Image 3 of 3]

    PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.01.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. David Thomson, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, prepares to enter an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier vehicle with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, the opposing force, during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, June 1, 2024. Thomson participated in an overnight mission with the OPFOR to capture live-action images of their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 08:08
    Photo ID: 8444440
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-GF946-5131
    Resolution: 1124x1320
    Size: 304.3 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany [Image 3 of 3], by 1SG HollyAnn Nicom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    StrongandStrategic
    AllianceResilience
    ReadyandPosturedForces

