PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany

U.S. Army Spc. David Thomson, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, prepares to enter an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier vehicle with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, the opposing force, during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, June 1, 2024. Thomson participated in an overnight mission with the OPFOR to capture live-action images of their mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom)

