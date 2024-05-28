PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig, operations sergeant and a public affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, captures a photo of a British Warrior infantry fighting vehicle in action during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, June 2, 2024. The purpose of public affairs is to produce accurate information in a timely manner for the public to understand the missions of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

