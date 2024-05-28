Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany [Image 1 of 3]

    PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, photographs units training during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, June 2, 2024. The purpose of public affairs is to produce accurate information in a timely manner for the public to understand the missions of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    This work, PA Guard’s 109th MPAD reporting from Germany [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    StrongandStrategic
    AllianceResilience
    ReadyandPosturedForces

