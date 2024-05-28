Tiger Strike 24: Counter-IED Lane Training

Malaysia Army Sgt. Shahilah, an engineer assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), explains his unit’s standard operating procedure when disposing of identified explosives during counter improvised explosive device lane training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY