    Tiger Strike 24: Counter-IED Lane Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Tiger Strike 24: Counter-IED Lane Training

    SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Malaysia Army Sgt. Shahilah, an engineer assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), explains his unit’s standard operating procedure when disposing of identified explosives during counter improvised explosive device lane training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 00:51
    Photo ID: 8444322
    VIRIN: 240601-M-EV477-1223
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: Counter-IED Lane Training [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    SMEE
    EOD
    Counter-IED
    Tiger Strike 24
    10th BDE (Para)

