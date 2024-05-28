Tiger Strike 24: Counter-IED Lane Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jordan Bharucha, a combat engineer assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, guides a Malaysian soldier assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), through how to use a holly stick to identify potential improvised explosive devices locations during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024
Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY