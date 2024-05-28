U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Rogers, a team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, debriefs a counter improvised explosive device training repetition with Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 1, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Robert Nanna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.02.2024 00:51 Photo ID: 8444321 VIRIN: 240601-M-EV477-1347 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 2.98 MB Location: SRI PANTAI CAMP, KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike 24: Counter-IED Lane Training [Image 7 of 7], by 1LT Robert Nanna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.