Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment [Image 3 of 3]

    Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Lt. Travis Weger  

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240525-N-OI330-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Laurajean Lauzen, left, and Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Technical Amanda Woolston, second from right, talk to Lt. Cmdr. Justin Downey-Price and Sub Lt. Daniel Tenaglia of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), May 25. Members of the RAN’s Information Warfare Force joined the staff of Carrier Strike Group 5 aboard Ronald Reagan as it departed Yokosuka, Japan, for its scheduled patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Integrating Australian specialists into U.S. information warfare operations builds expertise to execute combined operations both in routine and emergency situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Travis Weger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 19:20
    Photo ID: 8444276
    VIRIN: 240525-N-OI330-1003
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 106.04 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment [Image 3 of 3], by LT Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment
    Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment
    Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Royal Australian Navy
    information warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT