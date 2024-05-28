Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment

Photo By Lt. Travis Weger | 240525-N-OI330-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Laurajean Lauzen,...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Travis Weger | 240525-N-OI330-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Laurajean Lauzen, left, and Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Technical Amanda Woolston, second from right, talk to Lt. Cmdr. Justin Downey-Price and Sub Lt. Daniel Tenaglia of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), May 25. Members of the RAN’s Information Warfare Force joined the staff of Carrier Strike Group 5 aboard Ronald Reagan as it departed Yokosuka, Japan, for its scheduled patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Integrating Australian specialists into U.S. information warfare operations builds expertise to execute combined operations both in routine and emergency situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Travis Weger) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) – Specialists from the Royal Australian Navy’s Information Warfare Force joined the staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 aboard the flagship USS Ronald Reagan as it departed Yokosuka, Japan, for its scheduled patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on May 16.



“The Royal Australian Navy information warfare operators are top notch and have once again seamlessly joined our team for this patrol,” said Capt. Errol Laumann, Information Warfare Commander (IWC) for CSG 5. “By integrating Australian specialists into our afloat information warfare operations, we build the expertise necessary to execute combined operations both in routine and emergency situations. Together, we can increase lethality, preserve force and achieve decision superiority for our combined force.”



The Royal Australian Navy’s Lt. Cmdr. Justin Downey-Price and Sub Lt. Daniel Tenaglia joined the strike group staff at the beginning of its scheduled patrol.



“This is an opportunity to test how well our people and capabilities can be interchangeable, learn from each other and take the best from how each side applies the trade of information warfare,” said Tenaglia.



Downey-Price called the experience “invaluable.”



“We need to understand each other’s processes and procedures as we coordinate our information warfare programs across the spectrum of interconnected disciplines,” said Downey-Price. “You see the value when you synchronize effects – not only between technologies and platforms, but between allies – to achieve a desired warfighting outcome.”



The U.S. Navy’s Information Warfare Community includes personnel specializing in intelligence, cryptology, cyber warfare, information technology, and meteorology and oceanography.



“Information sharing and information warfare lies at the heart of everything that we do,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5 and Task Force 70. “There is nothing more important to us than maintaining a common site picture, threat assessment and all-domain awareness, and to do so with our allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific. We regularly integrate with experts from the Royal Australian Navy’s Information Warfare community to make this happen.



“Our navies reap a tremendous value from working together in the operational environment,” he continued, “and the connective tissue that we have with Australia, especially in this domain, is what right looks like.”



In addition to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, the strike group includes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), as well as the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW 5) and members of the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staff.