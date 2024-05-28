Royal Australian Navy Information Warfare specialists join USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group for 7th Fleet deployment

240525-N-OI330-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Justin Downey-Price and Sub Lt. Daniel Tenaglia of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) pose for a photograph with U.S. Navy Lt. Laurajean Lauzen and Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Technical Amanda Woolston aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), May 25. Members of the RAN’s Information Warfare Force joined the staff of Carrier Strike Group 5 aboard Ronald Reagan as it departed Yokosuka, Japan, for its scheduled patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Integrating Australian specialists into U.S. information warfare operations builds expertise to execute combined operations both in routine and emergency situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Travis Weger)

Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA