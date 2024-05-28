D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) take on members of the Sainte Hilaire Petitville Soccer Club in a friendly soccer match in Carentan, France, June 1, 2024. The event was meant to strengthen the bond between the 101st and the people of Carentan that was forged 80 years ago when the Screaming Eagles liberated the city during WWII.

