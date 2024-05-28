D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and members of the Sainte Hilaire Petitville Soccer Club shake hands and congratulate each other following soccer and American Football games, in Carentan, France, June 1, 2024. The event was meant to strengthen the bond between the 101st and the people of Carentan that was forged 80 years ago when the Screaming Eagles liberated the city during WWII.

