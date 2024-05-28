Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match [Image 6 of 8]

    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Tverberg 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Sébastien Laisné, 1st Deputy Mayor of Carentan, France addresses Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and members of the Sainte Hilaire Petitville Soccer Club following soccer and American Football games, in Carentan, France, June 1, 2024. The event was meant to strengthen the bond between the 101st and the people of Carentan that was forged 80 years ago when the Screaming Eagles liberated the city during WWII.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 16:56
    Photo ID: 8444249
    VIRIN: 240601-A-ED313-8217
    Resolution: 4597x3065
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Joshua Tverberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match
    D-Day 80 Soccer and American Football Match

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT