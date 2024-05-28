Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard and USMC rehearses joint, combined live fire exercise in Morocco [Image 4 of 4]

    NY National Guard and USMC rehearses joint, combined live fire exercise in Morocco

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. David Rodriguez, a joint terminal attack controller, Staff Sgt. Ramon Monteagudo, a fires and effects integrator, and Maj. Orry McDonald, a joint terminal attack controller, all assigned to 4th Air and Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, stand in front of a hovering AH-64D Apache Longbow during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 25, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

