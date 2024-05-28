NY National Guard and USMC rehearses joint, combined live fire exercise in Morocco

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ian Blunt (right), an indirect fire infantryman, Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Roeser (left), an infantry senior sergeant, and Col. Bradley Frank (center), an armor officer, all assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, observe a rehearsal for a joint, combined live fire exercise with the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 26, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

Date Taken: 05.26.2024
Location: TANTAN, MA
Hometown: EAST AMHERST, NY, US
Hometown: LOWVILLE, NY, US
Hometown: WEST VALLEY, NY, US