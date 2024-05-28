NY National Guard and USMC rehearses joint, combined live fire exercise in Morocco

U.S. Army Col. Bradley Frank, commander of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, Lt. Col. Frank Engle, commander of 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Maj. Patrick Halpin, an infantry officer assigned to the battalion, discuss a joint, combined live fire exercise with a senior officer from the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 26, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

Date Taken: 05.26.2024
Location: TANTAN, MA