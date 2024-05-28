U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, waves to the crowd during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria, Calif., June 1, 2024. VSFB leadership showed support for the surrounding community by participating in events through the weekend, commemorating 81 years of the Elks Rodeo. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8444230
|VIRIN:
|240601-X-HB409-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT