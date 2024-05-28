Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Commander U.S. Space Force’s–Space and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, waves to the crowd at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade in Santa Maria, Calif., June 1, 2024. VSFB leadership showed support for the surrounding community by participating in events through the weekend, commemorating 81 years of the Elks Rodeo. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8444231
    VIRIN: 240601-X-HB409-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Support
    VSFB
    Elks Rodeo Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT