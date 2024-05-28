A Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldier helps a fellow soldier practice doffing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear as part of unit recovery team training focused on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats provided by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Regiment-45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 25, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 15:12
|Photo ID:
|8444191
|VIRIN:
|240525-Z-HB296-1056
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|TANTAN, MA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Marines share CBRN personnel recovery techniques with joint forces and Moroccan military [Image 7 of 7], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
