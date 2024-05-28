US Marines share CBRN personnel recovery techniques with joint forces and Moroccan military

A Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldier wears an M50 joint service general purpose mask as part of unit recovery team training focused on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats provided by the U.S. Marine Corps’ Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Regiment-45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 25, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

