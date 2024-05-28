Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines share CBRN personnel recovery techniques with joint forces and Moroccan military [Image 3 of 7]

    US Marines share CBRN personnel recovery techniques with joint forces and Moroccan military

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Whelan, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Regiment-45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve trains Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldiers to handle CBRN threats during unit recovery team training as part of exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 25, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 15:12
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    USMC
    CBRN
    4TH MARDIV
    Personnel Recovery
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

