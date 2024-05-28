U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Whelan, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist assigned to Personnel Retrieval and Processing Company, Combat Logistics Regiment-45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve trains Moroccan Royal Armed Forces soldiers to handle CBRN threats during unit recovery team training as part of exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 25, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8444192 VIRIN: 240525-Z-HB296-1060 Resolution: 5368x3579 Size: 1.55 MB Location: TANTAN, MA Hometown: WOODSTOCK, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Marines share CBRN personnel recovery techniques with joint forces and Moroccan military [Image 7 of 7], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.