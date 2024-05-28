240531-N-ER894-1188 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2024) Vitor Belfort, Brazilian boxer and retired mixed martial arts fighter, left, trains with Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Gabriel Garcia, from Miami, during a fitness session hosted by the Finding Mastery team in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 10:07
|Photo ID:
|8443977
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-ER894-1188
|Resolution:
|4936x3291
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a fitness session with Vitor Belfort [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT